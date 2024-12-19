Parliament Clash: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Political Storm
Delhi Police filed a FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a BJP complaint alleging physical assault during a scuffle in the Parliament premises. Gandhi is charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though most are bailable. Both parties have lodged complaints blaming each other.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the BJP accused him of physical assault and incitement during a scuffle in the Parliament's premises. This action follows a complaint filed by the BJP on Thursday.
The FIR cites sections 115, 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are expected to call Gandhi for questioning soon and have requested CCTV footage from the Lok Sabha Secretariat related to the incident.
The clash reportedly occurred between opposition and NDA MPs at Parliament's entrance, allegedly due to insults towards B.R. Ambedkar, resulting in injuries to some BJP members. Both political parties have since played the blame game, each filing police complaints.
