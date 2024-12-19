Parliament Clash: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Political Storm

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the BJP accused him of physical assault and incitement during a scuffle in the Parliament's premises. This action follows a complaint filed by the BJP on Thursday.

The FIR cites sections 115, 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are expected to call Gandhi for questioning soon and have requested CCTV footage from the Lok Sabha Secretariat related to the incident.

The clash reportedly occurred between opposition and NDA MPs at Parliament's entrance, allegedly due to insults towards B.R. Ambedkar, resulting in injuries to some BJP members. Both political parties have since played the blame game, each filing police complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)