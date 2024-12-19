Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader's Fast Tests Law and Medical Limitations

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader in Punjab, is critically ill after 24 days of fasting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press demands on farming issues. Political leaders urge quick government action, while medical experts express grave concerns over his health amid failing organs and potential cardiac arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:29 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reached a critical state as his indefinite fast entered its 24th day, prompting serious medical concerns.

The Supreme Court has urged the Punjab government to facilitate a health check-up as his condition poses a risk of cardiac arrest. Political leaders also rallied at the protest site, pressing for action on farmers' demands including legal assurance for crop MSP.

With doctors warning about Dallewal's failing health, the situation garners increasing attention from political and civil society leaders calling for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

