Punjab Farmer Leader's Fast Tests Law and Medical Limitations

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reached a critical state as his indefinite fast entered its 24th day, prompting serious medical concerns.

The Supreme Court has urged the Punjab government to facilitate a health check-up as his condition poses a risk of cardiac arrest. Political leaders also rallied at the protest site, pressing for action on farmers' demands including legal assurance for crop MSP.

With doctors warning about Dallewal's failing health, the situation garners increasing attention from political and civil society leaders calling for government intervention.

