An Uzbek citizen, Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, is facing serious charges in a Russian court for allegedly assassinating a senior Russian general using an electric scooter bomb, with claims from Ukraine's security services acknowledging responsibility, according to Russian state media reports on Thursday.

The court has ordered Kurbonov's detention until at least February 17. This follows Tuesday's bombing incident that resulted in the deaths of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. Charges against Kurbonov include killings, perpetrating a terrorist act, and illegal production of explosives.

Reports suggest Kurbonov had been promised $100,000 and relocation to the EU for the assassination. The bomb, planted on an e-scooter outside Kirillov's residence in Moscow, was detonated remotely. Kirillov was under international sanctions for his involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Ukraine's Security Service had recently filed criminal charges against him, heightening the geopolitical tensions.

