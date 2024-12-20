High-Stakes Intrigue: Ukrainian Plot Behind Russian General's Scooter Bombing
Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, an Uzbek citizen, was charged in Russia with assassinating Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov via a scooter bomb, allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security services. The attack also killed Kirillov's assistant. Kirillov was accused by Ukraine of war crimes, and the assassination has escalated tensions.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An Uzbek citizen, Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, is facing serious charges in a Russian court for allegedly assassinating a senior Russian general using an electric scooter bomb, with claims from Ukraine's security services acknowledging responsibility, according to Russian state media reports on Thursday.
The court has ordered Kurbonov's detention until at least February 17. This follows Tuesday's bombing incident that resulted in the deaths of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. Charges against Kurbonov include killings, perpetrating a terrorist act, and illegal production of explosives.
Reports suggest Kurbonov had been promised $100,000 and relocation to the EU for the assassination. The bomb, planted on an e-scooter outside Kirillov's residence in Moscow, was detonated remotely. Kirillov was under international sanctions for his involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Ukraine's Security Service had recently filed criminal charges against him, heightening the geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thane Man Nabbed with Country-Made Explosives in Bomb Bust
Explosives Unearthed in Imphal: A Canine's Crucial Role
Cartel Conflict: Hidden Explosives and Rising Casualties in Michoacan
Nibe Ordnance Forms Joint Venture with Premier Explosives to Boost Defense Production
Shockwaves in Moscow: Lt. General Igor Kirillov Killed in Explosion