Left Menu

High-Stakes Intrigue: Ukrainian Plot Behind Russian General's Scooter Bombing

Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, an Uzbek citizen, was charged in Russia with assassinating Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov via a scooter bomb, allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security services. The attack also killed Kirillov's assistant. Kirillov was accused by Ukraine of war crimes, and the assassination has escalated tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:01 IST
High-Stakes Intrigue: Ukrainian Plot Behind Russian General's Scooter Bombing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An Uzbek citizen, Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, is facing serious charges in a Russian court for allegedly assassinating a senior Russian general using an electric scooter bomb, with claims from Ukraine's security services acknowledging responsibility, according to Russian state media reports on Thursday.

The court has ordered Kurbonov's detention until at least February 17. This follows Tuesday's bombing incident that resulted in the deaths of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. Charges against Kurbonov include killings, perpetrating a terrorist act, and illegal production of explosives.

Reports suggest Kurbonov had been promised $100,000 and relocation to the EU for the assassination. The bomb, planted on an e-scooter outside Kirillov's residence in Moscow, was detonated remotely. Kirillov was under international sanctions for his involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Ukraine's Security Service had recently filed criminal charges against him, heightening the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024