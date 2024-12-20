Left Menu

Biden's Possible Vatican Visit Marks Presidential Finale

President Joe Biden is contemplating a visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, potentially marking his last international engagement as president. While plans are still tentative, previous interactions between Biden and the Pope included discussions on significant global and personal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Reports suggest President Joe Biden may embark on a final international journey to the Vatican in early January, where he is expected to meet Pope Francis. Sources close to the discussions indicate that the trip is still under consideration and is yet to be finalized.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby refrained from commenting on the specifics of any travel arrangements. Meanwhile, the Vatican maintained its policy of not pre-announcing visits by foreign dignitaries, adding a layer of uncertainty to the potential meeting.

Biden, a devout Catholic and long-time admirer of Pope Francis, has previously engaged in dialogue with the Pope, covering pressing global issues like climate change and the pandemic. Conversations during their 2021 Vatican meeting also touched on personal subjects, showcasing a cordial rapport between the two leaders despite some ideological differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

