Trump's Bold Plan to Avert Government Shutdown Faces Uncertain Path

President-elect Donald Trump announces a new plan to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling, averting a potential shutdown. Despite Republican consensus, uncertainties remain about Democratic support. Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson, pressured by Trump's demands, seeks a bipartisan deal to prevent a crisis before the midnight deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:56 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump declared a so-called victory with a plan to prevent a looming government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling. The announcement came just a day before a potential federal closure, urging Congress for a swift vote by Thursday evening.

While Republicans indicated a tentative agreement after intensive negotiations, the plan's success remains uncertain, dependent on Democratic support. The proposal includes extending government funding for three months, providing disaster relief, and allowing further borrowing until January 2027.

However, Speaker Mike Johnson faces pressure to satisfy Trump's demands, with hints from Trump about potential political repercussions if Johnson fails to meet expectations. As the Friday midnight deadline looms, the bipartisan effort to pass the funding package hangs in the balance.

