Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill
A Republican-led spending bill, endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, was rejected in the U.S. House, amid threats of a government shutdown. The bill faced opposition from both parties, citing concerns about increased debt and fiscal irresponsibility. This stalemate jeopardizes government funding and the upcoming administration's financial strategies.
A Republican-sponsored spending bill, which had the backing of President-elect Donald Trump, was defeated in the U.S. House on Thursday. The vote ended in 174-235 against the package, causing uncertainty just before a potential government shutdown that threatens to disrupt Christmas travel plans.
The bill was an amended version formulated by Republican leaders after Trump and billionaire Elon Musk opposed a previous bipartisan deal. It would have extended government funding until March and allocated $100 billion in disaster relief, alongside suspending the national debt limits. Following Trump's insistence, certain provisions like lawmaker pay raises were removed.
Opposition came from both parties, with 38 Republicans and all but three Democrats voting against it. Critics, including some Republicans, claimed it risked increasing national debt without addressing fiscal responsibility. The uncertain result leaves Congress scrambling to prevent a partial government shutdown as funding expiration looms at midnight on Friday.
