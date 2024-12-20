Left Menu

UK Financial Developments Shake Markets

This Financial Times overview covers key UK developments: Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, northern Ireland's Brexit-related legislative trigger, the FCA's apology for peer-to-peer lender failures, Soho House's private buyout offer surge, and Jim Ratcliffe’s $100 million investment in Manchester United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:01 IST
Peter Mandelson, a former Labour cabinet minister and EU commissioner, is set to take on the role of Britain's next ambassador to Washington. His priority will be to prevent a trade conflict with former president Donald Trump.

In Brexit-related news, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is, for the first time, activating a mechanism that allows them to challenge the automatic adoption of EU laws in the region.

Meanwhile, the UK's financial regulatory body has publicly apologized for its 'failings' that led to a significant number of people losing money to a fraudulent peer-to-peer lender. In a business development, Soho House shares have seen a significant surge following a privatization offer, and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has made a substantial $100 million investment into Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

