Tension Escalates as Assam Police Detain IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

The Assam Police placed Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib under preventive detention on Friday, preempting a planned protest over the death of a Congress worker. Chib was reportedly detained at his hotel, according to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.

Commissioner Barah stated, 'The youth Congress was planning a 'Dispur gherao' program, and Chib was in town to participate. However, such an event cannot be permitted, leading to his detention and restriction within his hotel.'

The protest was in response to the death of Congress activist Mridul Islam during a demonstration against issues like unrest in Manipur and bribery allegations against Adani Group. As tensions rise, the opposition party announced further protests, intensifying their campaign across Assam, with focus on the capital's 'Dispur gherao.'

(With inputs from agencies.)