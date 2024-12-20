Historic Diplomacy: U.S. Delegation Engages Syria's New Leaders

Top U.S. diplomats from the Biden administration are visiting Damascus to meet with the new Syrian authorities led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), marking the first official U.S. engagement with Syria's de-facto rulers. The State Department announced this historic development on Friday.

Key diplomats Barbara Leaf, Roger Carstens, and Daniel Rubinstein are in Damascus to discuss inclusivity and minority rights in Syria's political transition and to gather information on missing Americans like Austin Tice, a journalist abducted in 2012. The visit comes as Western nations reconsider their stance on HTS.

The U.S., having severed ties with Syria in 2012, hopes to support Syrian civil society while maintaining regional stability. As the Assad regime's downfall opens new political horizons, challenges like ISIS resurgence and regional conflicts persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)