Trump Pushes for Debt Ceiling Removal to Avoid Government Shutdown

President-elect Donald Trump has made a strong call for Congress to eliminate the debt ceiling or extend it until 2029. He emphasized that without such actions, making a deal would be impossible. This statement was made on Truth Social on Friday.

This call to action follows a recent setback for Trump as a spending bill he supported was rejected by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. The rejection was due to dozens of Republicans refusing to back the president-elect.

With the holiday season approaching, Congress remains in a tough spot, struggling without a clear plan to prevent the looming government shutdown, which threatens to severely impact Christmas travel plans for many Americans.

