Trump Pushes for Debt Ceiling Removal to Avoid Government Shutdown
President-elect Donald Trump has called on Congress to either abolish the debt ceiling or extend it to 2029, amid imminent threats of a government shutdown. A Trump-backed spending bill failed in the House, causing uncertainty as Christmas approaches.
President-elect Donald Trump has made a strong call for Congress to eliminate the debt ceiling or extend it until 2029. He emphasized that without such actions, making a deal would be impossible. This statement was made on Truth Social on Friday.
This call to action follows a recent setback for Trump as a spending bill he supported was rejected by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. The rejection was due to dozens of Republicans refusing to back the president-elect.
With the holiday season approaching, Congress remains in a tough spot, struggling without a clear plan to prevent the looming government shutdown, which threatens to severely impact Christmas travel plans for many Americans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. House Passes Record $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Transgender Policy Controversy
U.S. House Bill Threatens DJI's Drone Launches
Controversial Policy in Military Spending Bill Passes House
Political Showdown: Trump's Spending Bill Faces Defeat in House
Trump's Stance on U.S. House Leadership and Spending