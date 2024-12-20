Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Debt Ceiling Removal to Avoid Government Shutdown

President-elect Donald Trump has called on Congress to either abolish the debt ceiling or extend it to 2029, amid imminent threats of a government shutdown. A Trump-backed spending bill failed in the House, causing uncertainty as Christmas approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST
Trump Pushes for Debt Ceiling Removal to Avoid Government Shutdown
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has made a strong call for Congress to eliminate the debt ceiling or extend it until 2029. He emphasized that without such actions, making a deal would be impossible. This statement was made on Truth Social on Friday.

This call to action follows a recent setback for Trump as a spending bill he supported was rejected by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. The rejection was due to dozens of Republicans refusing to back the president-elect.

With the holiday season approaching, Congress remains in a tough spot, struggling without a clear plan to prevent the looming government shutdown, which threatens to severely impact Christmas travel plans for many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024