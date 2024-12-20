Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Allegations Fly Between Congress and BJP

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole denied claims of Rahul Gandhi pushing BJP MPs, accusing BJP of deflecting attention from Amit Shah's statements. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Congress for allegedly inciting violence, while Aparajita Sarangi emphasized maintaining parliamentary decorum amid rising tensions and protests in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:11 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole refuted on Friday allegations that Rahul Gandhi had pushed BJP MPs, asserting there is no video evidence to support such claims. Patole accused the BJP of fabricating stories to divert attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements in the Rajya Sabha.

Amid these allegations, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal voiced concerns over supposed acts of violence by Congress MPs, questioning the presence of such behavior in a democratic setup. Pal condemned Rahul Gandhi for allegedly pushing BJP members Pratap Sarangi and Muskesh Rajput and criticized Congress for historical insults to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi lamented the disruption of parliamentary decorum, noting that two senior MPs required hospitalization following the incident. She emphasized the necessity for maintaining order in Parliament. These remarks follow a series of protests by both opposition and BJP-led NDA members, creating heightened tensions in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

