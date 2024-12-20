Left Menu

Dismay Over Disruptions: Tharoor Critiques Parliamentary Performance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his disappointment over frequent disruptions in Parliament. He emphasized the neglect of crucial issues such as unemployment and price rise, urging the BJP-led government to engage with the opposition to ensure smooth Parliamentary functioning, especially ahead of the upcoming Budget session.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the concluding day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed profound dissatisfaction concerning the continual disruptions hampering Parliamentary proceedings. He criticized the Parliament for failing to perform its obligations, thus failing the citizens it represents. Tharoor highlighted that significant issues like unemployment and price rise require discussion.

Tharoor conveyed hope that the BJP-led central government would initiate dialogue with the opposition to prevent further stalemate. He reiterated that Parliament should be a venue for debate and discussion, not disruption. Initially, an agreement allowed protests outside while maintaining internal proceedings, yet it collapsed shortly thereafter.

With the Budget session on the horizon, Tharoor urged avoidance of past disruptions. On the session's final day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's statements. The Winter Session ran from November 25 to December 20, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

