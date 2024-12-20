Dismay Over Disruptions: Tharoor Critiques Parliamentary Performance
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his disappointment over frequent disruptions in Parliament. He emphasized the neglect of crucial issues such as unemployment and price rise, urging the BJP-led government to engage with the opposition to ensure smooth Parliamentary functioning, especially ahead of the upcoming Budget session.
- Country:
- India
During the concluding day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed profound dissatisfaction concerning the continual disruptions hampering Parliamentary proceedings. He criticized the Parliament for failing to perform its obligations, thus failing the citizens it represents. Tharoor highlighted that significant issues like unemployment and price rise require discussion.
Tharoor conveyed hope that the BJP-led central government would initiate dialogue with the opposition to prevent further stalemate. He reiterated that Parliament should be a venue for debate and discussion, not disruption. Initially, an agreement allowed protests outside while maintaining internal proceedings, yet it collapsed shortly thereafter.
With the Budget session on the horizon, Tharoor urged avoidance of past disruptions. On the session's final day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's statements. The Winter Session ran from November 25 to December 20, 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Shifts and Labor Market Trends: A Deep Dive into Unemployment and Trade Dynamics
WRAPUP 3-US job growth accelerates in November; unemployment rate rises to 4.2%
WRAPUP 2-US job growth accelerates in November; unemployment rate rises to 4.2%
WRAPUP 4-US job growth rebounds in November; unemployment rate ticks up
Young Voices Rising: Tackling Unemployment and Drug Abuse in India