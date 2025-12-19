TMC Slams Odisha BJP over Unemployment Crisis Highlighted in Viral Recruitment Event
The Trinamool Congress criticized the Odisha BJP as over 8,000 candidates, including well-educated individuals, competed for just 187 Home Guard posts. A viral video of the test site captured attention, with allegations highlighting the state's unemployment struggles under BJP's governance. Odisha BJP has not responded yet.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sharply criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, spotlighting a significant unemployment issue as over 8,000 job seekers competed for just 187 Home Guard positions in Sambalpur.
Among the candidates were individuals with high qualifications such as MBAs and MCAs. The event, which took place at an underused airstrip, required heightened security measures including drone surveillance to ensure order.
Photos and videos of the examination went viral on social media, prompting the TMC to accuse the BJP of failing to address unemployment, labeling it as a deliberate consequence of their policies. The Odisha BJP has not yet responded to the TMC's critique.
