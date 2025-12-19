Left Menu

TMC Slams Odisha BJP over Unemployment Crisis Highlighted in Viral Recruitment Event

The Trinamool Congress criticized the Odisha BJP as over 8,000 candidates, including well-educated individuals, competed for just 187 Home Guard posts. A viral video of the test site captured attention, with allegations highlighting the state's unemployment struggles under BJP's governance. Odisha BJP has not responded yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:23 IST
TMC Slams Odisha BJP over Unemployment Crisis Highlighted in Viral Recruitment Event
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sharply criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, spotlighting a significant unemployment issue as over 8,000 job seekers competed for just 187 Home Guard positions in Sambalpur.

Among the candidates were individuals with high qualifications such as MBAs and MCAs. The event, which took place at an underused airstrip, required heightened security measures including drone surveillance to ensure order.

Photos and videos of the examination went viral on social media, prompting the TMC to accuse the BJP of failing to address unemployment, labeling it as a deliberate consequence of their policies. The Odisha BJP has not yet responded to the TMC's critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025