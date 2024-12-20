Revival of Australian Lobster Exports to China: A Diplomatic Milestone

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the immediate resumption of live rock lobster exports to China, marking the end of trade barriers between the two countries. The decision follows China's notification to lift the restrictions, signaling improved diplomatic ties.

Trade Minister Don Farrell welcomed the decision, emphasizing benefits for both the Australian lobster industry and Chinese consumers, who can look forward to enjoying the product during Lunar New Year celebrations. The removal of these trade impediments highlights a positive turn in economic relations.

In late 2020, China imposed unofficial bans and tariffs on a range of Australian exports, including coal, wine, and rock lobster, amid a diplomatic dispute over Canberra's call for a COVID-19 origins investigation. This development represents a significant step towards normalizing trade relations.

