Revival of Australian Lobster Exports to China: A Diplomatic Milestone

Australia's live rock lobster exports to China can resume following the removal of trade restrictions. This development highlights the resolution of trade disputes that began in 2020 over Australia's call for a COVID-19 origins inquiry. The move is expected to benefit the industry and meet consumer demands in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the immediate resumption of live rock lobster exports to China, marking the end of trade barriers between the two countries. The decision follows China's notification to lift the restrictions, signaling improved diplomatic ties.

Trade Minister Don Farrell welcomed the decision, emphasizing benefits for both the Australian lobster industry and Chinese consumers, who can look forward to enjoying the product during Lunar New Year celebrations. The removal of these trade impediments highlights a positive turn in economic relations.

In late 2020, China imposed unofficial bans and tariffs on a range of Australian exports, including coal, wine, and rock lobster, amid a diplomatic dispute over Canberra's call for a COVID-19 origins investigation. This development represents a significant step towards normalizing trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

