Political Turmoil: CPI and Congress Slam BJP Over Alleged Conspiracy

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Sandosh Kumar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating cases to sidetrack the public from the ongoing controversy regarding the alleged insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Kumar claimed that a new narrative of Rahul Gandhi attacking a woman has been orchestrated to divert attention from these pressing issues. He reported being physically pushed and suffering minor injuries during what was intended to be a peaceful protest.

Kumar has issued a challenge to authorities, calling for the release of video evidence from the incident to offer transparency. "This accusation lacks basis. We demand that the video footage be made publicly accessible, leveraging the advanced CCTV systems available," Kumar stated.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed these sentiments, describing the event as part of a wider conspiracy. Gehlot emphasized Rahul Gandhi's dedication to truth and non-violence, questioning the BJP's motives and expressing concern over the country's democratic trajectory. He remarked on unprecedented actions he witnessed in Parliament, questioning the direction in which democratic values are being led under current governance.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has urged MPs to adhere strictly to the parliamentary rules, cautioning them against protests at the Parliament gates. Birla underlined the need to maintain decorum amidst protests from both Opposition and ruling parties, amidst claims of mutual disrespect towards B R Ambedkar.

The demonstration saw several MPs being jostled, with injuries reported for Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi. Speaker Birla pressed for decorum, highlighting each member's duty to uphold the dignity of the House during heightened tensions.

