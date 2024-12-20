Left Menu

Political Turmoil: CPI and Congress Slam BJP Over Alleged Conspiracy

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accuse BJP of distracting from the issue of Babasaheb Ambedkar's insult by fabricating false cases against Rahul Gandhi. They challenge authorities to release CCTV footage to the public. This incident raises concerns about democratic practices under BJP's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:51 IST
Political Turmoil: CPI and Congress Slam BJP Over Alleged Conspiracy
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Sandosh Kumar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating cases to sidetrack the public from the ongoing controversy regarding the alleged insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Kumar claimed that a new narrative of Rahul Gandhi attacking a woman has been orchestrated to divert attention from these pressing issues. He reported being physically pushed and suffering minor injuries during what was intended to be a peaceful protest.

Kumar has issued a challenge to authorities, calling for the release of video evidence from the incident to offer transparency. "This accusation lacks basis. We demand that the video footage be made publicly accessible, leveraging the advanced CCTV systems available," Kumar stated.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed these sentiments, describing the event as part of a wider conspiracy. Gehlot emphasized Rahul Gandhi's dedication to truth and non-violence, questioning the BJP's motives and expressing concern over the country's democratic trajectory. He remarked on unprecedented actions he witnessed in Parliament, questioning the direction in which democratic values are being led under current governance.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has urged MPs to adhere strictly to the parliamentary rules, cautioning them against protests at the Parliament gates. Birla underlined the need to maintain decorum amidst protests from both Opposition and ruling parties, amidst claims of mutual disrespect towards B R Ambedkar.

The demonstration saw several MPs being jostled, with injuries reported for Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi. Speaker Birla pressed for decorum, highlighting each member's duty to uphold the dignity of the House during heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024