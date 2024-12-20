Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: BJP MLC CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks Protests in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP members protested in Bengaluru after MLC CT Ravi was arrested following allegations made by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The dispute arose from derogatory remarks allegedly made by Ravi. In response, Ravi filed a counter-complaint against Congress leaders, escalating the political confrontation.

20-12-2024
Visuals from the protest (Phot/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party converged on Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday to express their displeasure over the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi, a key figure within the party. Ravi's arrest came after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him, based on a complaint by Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who accused him of making derogatory remarks.

BJP stalwart R Ashoka, in a vehement condemnation, targeted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, questioning his legal authority. Ashoka, referencing a video relating to the incident, remarked, "Even though DK Shivakumar has seen the video, it has to go to the forensic lab. He is just a minister who will go home in one or two years. Who has given him the right to certify the legal aspect?"

The controversy intensified when Hebbalkar expressed her distress to the media from her Belagavi residence, challenging Ravi's alleged remarks by bringing up his past vehicular accidents. This episode led to confrontational exchanges and Ravi's subsequent arrest. Meanwhile, Ravi counteracted by filing a complaint against several Congress figures, accusing them of plotting against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

