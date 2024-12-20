Youth Congress Protests Against FIR on Rahul Gandhi and Uday Bhanu Chib's Detention

The Delhi Youth Congress staged a protest on Friday against the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the detention of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in Assam. Led by Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, the demonstrators called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

The protesters, who gathered outside the Youth Congress office, set fire to an effigy of Amit Shah and loudly chanted slogans against the Central government. The Delhi Police intervened to stop the protestors by barricading the area. The protest was intensified after the police registered an FIR against Gandhi on Thursday, accusing him of 'physical assault and incitement' during an altercation in the Parliament premises.

The situation escalated after the ruling NDA MPs clashed with the opposition members over an alleged insult to Ambedkar, which reportedly injured former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput. Akshay Lakra accused the BJP government of attempting to divert public attention by targeting Rahul Gandhi. He further demanded the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib, who has been in preventive custody since Friday morning in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)