Political Clash Over Criminal Links: BJP vs NCP

Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol has publicly criticized the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for granting election tickets to individuals with criminal backgrounds. Mohol's comments came after the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, nominated relatives of a gang leader for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls.

Mohol defended BJP's decision to field Pratibha Chorge, who is married to alleged criminal Rohidas Chorge. He stated that she has no involvement in criminal activities and has been active in social work, which distinguishes her candidacy from those nominated by the NCP.

The minister emphasized BJP's developmental initiatives in Pune, including metro expansion, improved public transport, and new infrastructure projects. He also discussed internal challenges in forming an alliance with Shiv Sena, citing unresolved seat allocation disputes. Mohol underscored BJP's commitment to advancing Pune's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

