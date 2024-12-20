Georgia Honors Sanctioned Officials Amid Pro-EU Protests

In a controversial move, the Georgian government announced that five senior officials from the interior ministry, sanctioned by Western nations for their involvement in a violent crackdown on pro-EU protests, will be awarded one of the country's top honors. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the decision on Friday.

The list includes Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who has also been promoted to deputy prime minister. These officials are linked to orchestrating attacks on opposition politicians and journalists, actions that led to sanctions from the U.S. and UK. For over three weeks, Georgians have protested daily against the government's halt on EU membership talks until 2028.

Critics argue that the government's actions signify a shift towards authoritarianism and closer ties with Russia, diverging from Georgia's previous democratic and pro-Western trajectory. Despite using water cannon and tear gas against protesters, Prime Minister Kobakhidze stated the nation would compensate sanctioned officials for any financial losses incurred and honor them for their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)