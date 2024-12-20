Left Menu

Georgia Honors Sanctioned Officials Amid Pro-EU Protests

Five high-ranking Georgian interior ministry officials sanctioned by the West for a crackdown on pro-EU protests are set to receive one of the country's top honors. This move comes as Georgia faces ongoing protests after halting discussions on joining the EU—a long-term national objective—until 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:26 IST
Georgia Honors Sanctioned Officials Amid Pro-EU Protests
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a controversial move, the Georgian government announced that five senior officials from the interior ministry, sanctioned by Western nations for their involvement in a violent crackdown on pro-EU protests, will be awarded one of the country's top honors. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the decision on Friday.

The list includes Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who has also been promoted to deputy prime minister. These officials are linked to orchestrating attacks on opposition politicians and journalists, actions that led to sanctions from the U.S. and UK. For over three weeks, Georgians have protested daily against the government's halt on EU membership talks until 2028.

Critics argue that the government's actions signify a shift towards authoritarianism and closer ties with Russia, diverging from Georgia's previous democratic and pro-Western trajectory. Despite using water cannon and tear gas against protesters, Prime Minister Kobakhidze stated the nation would compensate sanctioned officials for any financial losses incurred and honor them for their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024