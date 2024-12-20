Bangladesh Seeks Resolution to 1971 Issues for Future Ties with Pakistan

Bangladesh has called on Pakistan to address the issues stemming from the 1971 events, aimed at fostering forward-looking bilateral relations, as reported by the state-run news agency. The appeal was made during a discussion between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both leaders emphasized rekindling the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and advocated for better strategic ties between Dhaka and Islamabad. The meeting took place on the fringes of the D-8 Summit in Cairo, with both parties agreeing on the importance of boosting trade and cultural exchanges to strengthen their relationship.

Yunus reiterated that unresolved 1971 issues continually hinder progress, seeking a definitive resolution for future generations. Sharif acknowledged the 1974 tripartite agreement yet expressed willingness to address any lingering disputes. Collaboration in trade, eased travel, and direct cargo routes between the two nations were highlighted as pivotal steps in enhancing bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)