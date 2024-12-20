Detention Drama: Assam Police's Preventive Move Against IYC Leader

The Assam Police have placed Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in 'preventive detention' ahead of a planned protest. This action follows the death of a party worker, with authorities suggesting Chib aimed to create disturbance.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed Chib's detention at his hotel. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that Chib had intentions that could have led to jail time in any other state, suggesting Assam showed leniency by detaining him at a hotel.

State Youth Congress president Zubair Anam refuted claims of a planned protest, asserting Chib's presence in Assam was solely for a prayer meeting following the death of party leader Mridul Islam. Despite the detention, IYC and its supporters are rallying for Chib's release, decrying the move as an unjust limitation on their political activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)