Budget Stalemate: Trump's Spending Bill Collapses in House, Government Shutdown Looms

In a dramatic turn of events, a spending bill supported by President-elect Donald Trump has failed in the U.S. House of Representatives, raising the specter of a government shutdown. The vote exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party, indicating potential challenges ahead as they prepare to take control of both the executive and legislative branches.

Despite pressure from Trump to resolve fiscal matters before his inauguration on Jan. 20, dissenters within his party balked at supporting a package increasing government spending. The bill aimed to extend government funding into March and increase the national debt limit, but faced fierce opposition from both Trump and Elon Musk, who criticized it as wasteful.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson offered no immediate plan following the measure's defeat. As the funding deadline looms, the government risks a shutdown that could affect services and disrupt holiday travel. This impasse comes as Trump advocates for future tax cuts and faces internal party tensions over leadership and fiscal policy.

