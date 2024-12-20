Trump's Return: A Boost for People Smugglers Amid Cartel Violence

People smugglers anticipate a business boom with the return of Donald Trump, as increased immigration crackdowns may intensify migrant desperation.

Smugglers, also known locally as 'coyotes,' expect at least a $2,000 increase in profits per migrant as Trump's policies potentially cut legal asylum options, driving demand for illegal crossings.

Adding to the peril, Mexican cartels are tightening their grip on smuggling routes, escalating violence and extortion, as rising street-level control heightens the risks faced by migrants.

