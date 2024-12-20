Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP's Controversial Remarks on Ambedkar Sparks Nationwide Outcry

Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the BJP following inflammatory remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Responding to protests across India, Pilot demanded the BJP apologize and revealed alleged Parliamentary misbehavior. The dispute has intensified tensions between the ruling party and opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:43 IST
Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot has intensified criticism against the BJP following controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Acknowledged as the principal architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar's legacy has ignited widespread protests demanding an apology from the ruling party.

Pilot accused the BJP of orchestrating a deceptive spectacle outside Parliament's Makar Dwar to distract from Shah's assertions. He alleged that the BJP is manufacturing narratives to cover up perceived disrespect towards Ambedkar, highlighting the absence of video evidence that could substantiate their claims.

The escalating controversy reached new highs as tense standoffs unfolded within the Parliament premises, resulting in hospitalizations and accusations against leading Congress figures. This episode underscores deepening political divides over the legacy of Ambedkar and the sanctity of India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

