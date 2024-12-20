Left Menu

Om Prakash Chautala: The Chequered Political Odyssey of Haryana’s Stalwart

Om Prakash Chautala, a notable Haryana politician and Indian National Lok Dal president, had a tumultuous career, marked by five tenures as chief minister and several legal battles, including a teacher recruitment scam. Despite setbacks, he remained influential in Haryana's political landscape until his death in Gurugram before turning 90.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST
Om Prakash Chautala, the veteran Haryana politician and five-time chief minister, has passed away in Gurugram just days shy of his 90th birthday. Known for his tumultuous political career, Chautala was a prominent Jat leader and president of the Indian National Lok Dal.

Chautala's legacy is defined by a series of highs and lows, including his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam and a disproportionate assets case. Despite his imprisonment and a chequered political path, Chautala retained influence in Haryana's political sphere, propelled by his wit and sharp acumen.

The patriarch of a politically active family, Chautala faced his major legal setback in 2013 when convicted for illegal teacher recruitments. Even while incarcerated, he made headlines by passing his Class 12 exams and inspiring a Bollywood film. Chautala will be remembered for his formidable impact on Haryana's political terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

