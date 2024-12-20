Spain's Historic Move Towards a Shorter Work Week

Spain's minority government, in collaboration with the country's two largest trade unions, announced plans to reduce the standard work week to 37.5 hours with no pay cuts. Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz emphasized the historic significance of this move, portraying it as a step towards recognizing personal time as a fundamental right, rather than a luxury.

This proposed policy, aimed to be enacted by the end of 2025, stands to impact 12 million workers, particularly those in precarious employment. In addition, it could contribute to reducing carbon emissions. Any hours worked beyond the new limit would be considered overtime, with stricter enforcement and fines of up to 10,000 euros for non-compliant companies.

However, the proposition faces challenges, notably opposition from the employer association CEOE, which prefers individual company bargaining over a legislative mandate. Furthermore, legislative hurdles remain, as the minority government must secure backing from smaller parties, some of which may have reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)