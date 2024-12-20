Congress-BJP Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks Intensifies

The political tension between Congress and the BJP has escalated following allegations by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who accused the BJP of orchestrating a premeditated drama outside Parliament to divert attention away from Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Ramesh claimed that the protestors aimed to overshadow what he described as insultingly divisive remarks made by Shah, with the Congress asserting they will persist in their protests despite the end of the Winter Session. Central to the dispute is the FIR lodged against Congress's Rahul Gandhi, which Ramesh characterized as part of a larger political vendetta.

The uproar has raised alarms within both parties, leading to heightened tensions and further clashes between BJP and Congress members, spotlighting unresolved issues regarding political dialogue and the respect of democratic icons like Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)