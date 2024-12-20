Parliamentary Clash: Political Stalemate, Tragedies, and Strategic Visits Dominate

The recent session of the Indian Parliament concluded amidst escalating political tensions and a marked drop in productivity, reaching a mere 57.87%. Contentious debates over constitutional issues and remarks on B R Ambedkar were central to the discord.

In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, killing 11 people and injuring over 35. Meanwhile, diplomatic strides were made as PM Narendra Modi prepares to visit Kuwait, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.

Elsewhere, the redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi slums took a step forward as the High Court upheld the government's tender award to the Adani Group. Meanwhile, Bihar witnessed a record Rs 1.81 lakh crore investment pledge, with major contributions from Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)