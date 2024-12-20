Remembering Om Prakash Chautala: A Legacy of Courage

Om Prakash Chautala, former Chief Minister of Haryana and a stalwart of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has passed away in Gurugram at the age of 89, his family confirmed. The veteran leader was a prominent figure in Haryana's political landscape.

Abhay Singh Chautala, his son and an INLD leader, praised his father's enduring courage amidst numerous challenges on both political and personal fronts. According to family members, Chautala influenced various key decisions during his tenure that have left a lasting impact on Haryana's development.

As news of his passing spread, Chautala's contributions, particularly in Gurugram's progress, were remembered fondly. He is survived by his children, including Ajay Singh Chautala, who currently leads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). His passing marks the end of an era for the farming community, to whom he gave voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)