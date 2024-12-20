Chaiwala's Insight Outshines Economist’s Acumen

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a jab at former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, questioning his knowledge of zero-balance bank accounts, despite holding significant economic positions.

While inaugurating the Civil Service Meet-2024, Yadav mentioned PM Modi's awareness and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which successfully opened 53.14 crore bank accounts.

Yadav lauded the Indian Administrative Service officers for their adeptness in executing large-scale government policies, ensuring effective democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)