Chaiwala's Insight Outshines Economist’s Acumen
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's lack of awareness on zero-balance bank accounts, highlighting the success of PM Modi's Jan Dhan Yojana. Yadav praised Indian Administrative Service officers for their role in effectively implementing government initiatives across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a jab at former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, questioning his knowledge of zero-balance bank accounts, despite holding significant economic positions.
While inaugurating the Civil Service Meet-2024, Yadav mentioned PM Modi's awareness and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which successfully opened 53.14 crore bank accounts.
Yadav lauded the Indian Administrative Service officers for their adeptness in executing large-scale government policies, ensuring effective democratic governance.
