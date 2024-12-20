Republicans Face Third Attempt to Avoid Government Shutdown

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are on a challenging path as they mount a third attempt to prevent a government shutdown, which looms just hours away. Their previous two plans were derailed by President-elect Donald Trump and some party members.

Republican Representative Ralph Norman announced plans for a vote on a new spending bill, but the details were sparse. While Democratic support would likely be necessary to pass any measure, Republican Representative Nancy Mace confirmed that they are not seeking collaboration with Democrats at this time.

The party is considering options, such as extending deadlines or proposing a comprehensive package that includes disaster relief and farm aid. Tensions are high, with Democrats accusing Johnson of succumbing to external pressures and Republicans divided over the proposal's implications on national debt and spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)