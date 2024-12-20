Yogi Adityanath Optimistic About Electoral Wins After Success in Kundarki and Katehari

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his optimism regarding electoral prospects, stating, "When the bye-elections to Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won."

Adityanath reviewed the progress made for the upcoming Milkipur bye-election alongside government ministers, party officials, and grassroots workers, as per the statement from the UP government.

In his discussion with party office bearers, he highlighted the importance of effective booth management and ongoing voter engagement to ensure full electoral participation from identified BJP supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)