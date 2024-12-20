Yogi Adityanath Optimistic About Electoral Wins After Success in Kundarki and Katehari
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in winning elections after recent successes in Kundarki and Katehari. He reviewed preparations for the Milkipur bye-election with government officials and emphasized booth management and voter identification, urging party members to ensure 100% voting of BJP supporters.
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his optimism regarding electoral prospects, stating, "When the bye-elections to Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won."
Adityanath reviewed the progress made for the upcoming Milkipur bye-election alongside government ministers, party officials, and grassroots workers, as per the statement from the UP government.
In his discussion with party office bearers, he highlighted the importance of effective booth management and ongoing voter engagement to ensure full electoral participation from identified BJP supporters.
