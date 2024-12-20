Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu BJP Condemns Funeral Security for Coimbatore Blast Mastermind

The arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai during a protest against the security provided for the funeral of SA Basha, mastermind of the Coimbatore bombings, sparks political unrest. Leaders accuse the DMK government of appeasing terrorists. Tensions intensify amid accusations of political maneuvering.

Tamil Nadu Police detains Annamalai, and others (Photo/@annamalai_k). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai's detention in Coimbatore during a protest against the security for the funeral of Coimbatore blast mastermind SA Basha has triggered widespread political clamor. Annamalai took to social media platform X to denounce the Tamil Nadu government, accusing them of lending support to terrorists.

Annamalai, joined by Hindu Munnani State President Kadeshwara C. Subramaniam and Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Sivalingam, alleged that the ruling DMK was engaging in vote bank politics by ensuring a secured funeral for a terrorist. He pronounced that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon respond to what he termed as the ruling party's 'drama'.

Condemnations from Union Minister L Murugan and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan further fueled the controversy. Radhakrishnan questioned if parading a terrorist as a martyr sets a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended the proceedings, asserting it was the family's right to hold the funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

