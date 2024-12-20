Trump Taps CatholicVote Leader for Vatican Ambassador Role

President-elect Donald Trump announced his selection of Brian Burch as the future U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, emphasizing his devout Catholic faith and leadership at CatholicVote.

Trump highlighted Burch's role as a staunch supporter in the recent election, reflecting his alignment with the administration's values.

With experience in political advocacy and a commitment to his faith, Burch is poised to represent U.S. interests at the Holy See effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)