Trump Taps CatholicVote Leader for Vatican Ambassador Role
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced that he has selected Brian Burch, head of the advocacy group CatholicVote, as the new U.S. ambassador to the Holy See. Burch is a devout Catholic and a father of nine, who actively supported Trump in the recent election.
Trump highlighted Burch's role as a staunch supporter in the recent election, reflecting his alignment with the administration's values.
With experience in political advocacy and a commitment to his faith, Burch is poised to represent U.S. interests at the Holy See effectively.
