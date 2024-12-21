Countdown to Crisis: House Races to Prevent Government Shutdown

In a race against time, Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have scheduled a crucial vote mere hours before a looming government shutdown deadline. The move aims to keep federal operations running and avoid potential disruptions to the Christmas holiday.

The current proposal extends government funding until March 14 and offers aid for farmers and disaster-hit states. However, its fate is uncertain in the Democratic-majority Senate, raising concerns about support from Democrats.

A shutdown could have far-reaching consequences, from unpaid federal workers to billion-dollar weekly losses in the travel industry, affecting airlines and hotels during the busy Christmas season.

(With inputs from agencies.)