Left Menu

Elon Musk's Influence on Government: Unchecked Power and Misinformation

Elon Musk played a decisive role in derailing a bipartisan funding proposal by spreading misinformation via social media. His false claims on congressional salaries and funding for an NFL stadium affected legislative proceedings. This showcases Musk's growing influence in politics and his penchant for misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:36 IST
Elon Musk's Influence on Government: Unchecked Power and Misinformation
Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, a billionaire ally of President-elect Donald Trump, used his social media influence to disrupt a significant bipartisan funding proposal, effectively preventing the U.S. government from a potential shutdown. Musk's campaign included more than 100 posts and multiple false claims.

Musk's intervention drew attention not only for its impact but also for promoting misinformation. His objections to the funding bill included erroneous assertions about a substantial wage increase for lawmakers and false claims regarding federal funding for a potential new stadium for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

These controversial actions highlight Musk's growing role in shaping political discourse, raising concerns about the unchecked power of influential figures on platforms that hold sway over public policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024