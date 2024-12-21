Elon Musk's Influence on Government: Unchecked Power and Misinformation

Elon Musk, a billionaire ally of President-elect Donald Trump, used his social media influence to disrupt a significant bipartisan funding proposal, effectively preventing the U.S. government from a potential shutdown. Musk's campaign included more than 100 posts and multiple false claims.

Musk's intervention drew attention not only for its impact but also for promoting misinformation. His objections to the funding bill included erroneous assertions about a substantial wage increase for lawmakers and false claims regarding federal funding for a potential new stadium for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

These controversial actions highlight Musk's growing role in shaping political discourse, raising concerns about the unchecked power of influential figures on platforms that hold sway over public policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)