Left Menu

South Korea's Divided Streets: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Sparks Rival Protests

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces rival protests in Seoul amid impeachment proceedings. While his presidential powers are suspended, Yoon remains in office pending a Constitutional Court decision. Protests highlight political division, with accusations of election hacking and martial law controversies at the core.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:34 IST
South Korea's Divided Streets: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Sparks Rival Protests
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In the heart of Seoul, rival demonstrations have erupted following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The suspension of his powers, amidst an investigation into his temporary martial law declaration, has polarized citizens.

Younger protesters demand Yoon's resignation, expressing disdain for his actions which challenge democratic ideals. Meanwhile, older, conservative supporters rally for his reinstatement, rejecting the legitimacy of his impeachment.

As the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on Yoon's future, the protests underscore the nation's deep political divisions, inflamed by allegations of election fraud and pro-North Korean sympathies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024