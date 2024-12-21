South Korea's Divided Streets: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Sparks Rival Protests

In the heart of Seoul, rival demonstrations have erupted following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The suspension of his powers, amidst an investigation into his temporary martial law declaration, has polarized citizens.

Younger protesters demand Yoon's resignation, expressing disdain for his actions which challenge democratic ideals. Meanwhile, older, conservative supporters rally for his reinstatement, rejecting the legitimacy of his impeachment.

As the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on Yoon's future, the protests underscore the nation's deep political divisions, inflamed by allegations of election fraud and pro-North Korean sympathies.

