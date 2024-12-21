Left Menu

Punjab Civic Polls: A Test of Urban Political Fortunes

The polling for civic elections in Punjab, covering five municipal corporations, saw an average turnout of 27% by 11 am. With significant political interest, incidents of alleged fake voting in Patiala caused tension. These elections serve as a litmus test for major political parties, particularly AAP.

The early hours of polling in Punjab's civic elections saw a modest turnout, with 27% of voters casting their votes by 11 am. The elections are critical for five municipal corporations across the state.

In Patiala, controversies erupted as the BJP alleged fake voting facilitated by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Tensions heightened with BJP's Jai Inder Kaur demanding police action amid accusations of unauthorised voting.

These elections hold high stakes for Punjab's major political parties, testing the ruling AAP's influence, with the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal all vying for political leverage in urban areas.

