Drone Strikes: Bringing War to the Heart of Russia
Ukraine intensified its warfare tactics by executing drone strikes deep within Russia, targeting the city of Kazan. The aerial incursion damaged several buildings but reported no casualties. Meanwhile, a retaliatory Russian drone attack on Ukraine was intercepted, highlighting a brewing aerial confrontation between the two nations.
Ukraine ratcheted up its military tactics against Russia on Saturday morning, launching drone strikes in Kazan city, Tatarstan region, located over 600 miles from the frontline. Local officials stated eight drones were deployed, six of which struck residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility, and another was neutralized over a river.
Video footage of a drone impacting the upper floors of a Kazan high-rise, verified by The Associated Press, was shared on Telegram by channel Astra. Authorities confirmed no casualties, but Kazan's airport flights were suspended, and public events canceled over the weekend in response.
The drone assaults, not claimed by Ukraine due to its security stance, followed a deadly Ukrainian missile attack in Russia's Kursk region, which left six dead. Moscow's response included dispatching 113 drones at Ukraine, where 57 were shot down, and the rest likely electronically disrupted.
