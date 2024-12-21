Drone Strikes: Bringing War to the Heart of Russia

Ukraine ratcheted up its military tactics against Russia on Saturday morning, launching drone strikes in Kazan city, Tatarstan region, located over 600 miles from the frontline. Local officials stated eight drones were deployed, six of which struck residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility, and another was neutralized over a river.

Video footage of a drone impacting the upper floors of a Kazan high-rise, verified by The Associated Press, was shared on Telegram by channel Astra. Authorities confirmed no casualties, but Kazan's airport flights were suspended, and public events canceled over the weekend in response.

The drone assaults, not claimed by Ukraine due to its security stance, followed a deadly Ukrainian missile attack in Russia's Kursk region, which left six dead. Moscow's response included dispatching 113 drones at Ukraine, where 57 were shot down, and the rest likely electronically disrupted.

