Protests Erupt Over Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Indian Youth Congress workers protest in Jaipur against Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Water cannons used; protesters detained. Mayawati plans nationwide protest on December 24, citing people's hurt sentiments. She demands Shah retract his statement, criticizing Congress and BJP for disrespecting Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:05 IST
Visuals of the protest by the Indian Youth Congress workers (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Jaipur, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers took to the streets on Saturday to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The demonstration was met with water cannons from the police, followed by the detention of the protesters.

The unrest intensified following Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha, concluding a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution. His comments disparaging the Congress party for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name stirred backlash. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for December 24, arguing that Shah's words have deeply offended many.

Mayawati criticized Shah's statements, emphasizing Ambedkar's revered status in Indian society. She accused Shah of disrespect and called for him to retract his comments, urging a peaceful nationwide movement if demands are not met. The BSP highlights Ambedkar's contributions to securing rights for marginalized groups in India.

