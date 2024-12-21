Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, focusing on trade, energy, and the Indian diaspora's contribution to Kuwait's workforce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a landmark two-day diplomatic visit to Kuwait, the first of its kind by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. The visit aims to fortify the India-Kuwait relationship across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, and community engagement.

Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly received with a ceremonial welcome by Kuwaiti leaders, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and several key ministers. During his stay, Modi is set to hold significant discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership to chalk out a futuristic partnership plan and meet the Indian expatriate community, which forms a substantial part of Kuwait's workforce.

India and Kuwait share a robust trade relationship, with bilateral trade totaling USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait ranks as India's sixth-largest crude supplier, crucially contributing to India's energy needs. As Modi participates in the inauguration of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, the visit underscores the historical and growing India-Kuwait ties.

