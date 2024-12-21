Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a landmark two-day diplomatic visit to Kuwait, the first of its kind by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. The visit aims to fortify the India-Kuwait relationship across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, and community engagement.

Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly received with a ceremonial welcome by Kuwaiti leaders, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and several key ministers. During his stay, Modi is set to hold significant discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership to chalk out a futuristic partnership plan and meet the Indian expatriate community, which forms a substantial part of Kuwait's workforce.

India and Kuwait share a robust trade relationship, with bilateral trade totaling USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait ranks as India's sixth-largest crude supplier, crucially contributing to India's energy needs. As Modi participates in the inauguration of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, the visit underscores the historical and growing India-Kuwait ties.

