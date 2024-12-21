Tensions Rise as Punjab Civic Polls Face Allegations of Electoral Fraud
The counting of votes for the Punjab civic polls is underway, with over 3,300 candidates competing in several municipalities. Allegations of fake voting and scuffles at polling booths have marred the process, with major political parties exchanging accusations. These polls serve as a critical test for AAP's popularity in urban areas.
The vote counting for Punjab's civic elections commenced, officials announced Saturday. Five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats participated. The election process began at 7 am and continued till 4 pm under tight security, with a voter turnout of approximately 55 percent recorded by 3 pm.
The civic polls feature five prominent cities: Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara. Over 3,300 candidates contested, with 3,809 polling booths set up throughout the state. A significant electorate of 37.32 lakh voters, including 17.75 lakh women, was eligible to cast votes using EVMs.
Accusations of electoral misconduct surfaced, with opposition parties BJP and SAD alleging fake voting orchestrated by AAP supporters in Patiala. Incidents of verbal and physical confrontations between AAP and BJP supporters were reported. Despite these challenges, parties make final pushes to secure influence in Punjab's urban landscape.
