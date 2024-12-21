Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Punjab Civic Polls Face Allegations of Electoral Fraud

The counting of votes for the Punjab civic polls is underway, with over 3,300 candidates competing in several municipalities. Allegations of fake voting and scuffles at polling booths have marred the process, with major political parties exchanging accusations. These polls serve as a critical test for AAP's popularity in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:26 IST
Tensions Rise as Punjab Civic Polls Face Allegations of Electoral Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vote counting for Punjab's civic elections commenced, officials announced Saturday. Five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats participated. The election process began at 7 am and continued till 4 pm under tight security, with a voter turnout of approximately 55 percent recorded by 3 pm.

The civic polls feature five prominent cities: Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara. Over 3,300 candidates contested, with 3,809 polling booths set up throughout the state. A significant electorate of 37.32 lakh voters, including 17.75 lakh women, was eligible to cast votes using EVMs.

Accusations of electoral misconduct surfaced, with opposition parties BJP and SAD alleging fake voting orchestrated by AAP supporters in Patiala. Incidents of verbal and physical confrontations between AAP and BJP supporters were reported. Despite these challenges, parties make final pushes to secure influence in Punjab's urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024