Missile Diplomacy: Pakistan's Response to US Allegations

In a robust rebuttal, Pakistan labeled US concerns over its missile capabilities as 'unfounded' and cautioned against rhetoric that could damage bilateral relations. The Foreign Office defended its strategic programs, asserting they are defensive in nature and crucial for regional peace.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer earlier suggested that Pakistan's missile advancements pose a threat beyond South Asia, including to the United States. Pakistan's Foreign Office countered these claims, highlighting a history of cooperation since 1954 and warning that such allegations could undermine this legacy.

Despite tensions, Pakistan expressed a willingness to engage constructively with the US to maintain security and stability in the region, while not compromising on its right to develop necessary deterrent capabilities amid evolving threats, particularly from neighboring India.

