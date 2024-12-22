Trump's Bold Claims on Panama Canal Control: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred the waters of international diplomacy with a controversial statement regarding the Panama Canal. In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Panama of imposing excessive fees for the canal's usage and indicated that if it continued, he would demand the return of the vital maritime passage to U.S. hands.

This announcement marks a significant departure from traditional U.S. diplomacy, as Trump also hinted at potential threats from Chinese interests managing the canal. His comments suggest a looming shift in how the United States might engage with its allies under his leadership, reflecting Trump's history of combative rhetoric.

Historically, the United States had significant involvement in the construction and administration of the canal until it was fully handed over to Panama at the end of 1999. Trump's remarks highlight his dissatisfaction with current management and fee structures, pressing for a re-evaluation of what he perceives as unfair practices, given the United States' past generosity towards Panama.

