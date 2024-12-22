Left Menu

Meloni Backs Piantedosi Amid Salvini Acquittal: Political Stability in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for the current interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, following the acquittal of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. Salvini, who previously served as interior minister, was cleared of kidnapping charges related to a 2019 migrant boat standoff. Meloni praised Piantedosi's current work in the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:53 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated her support for Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Sunday, following a court ruling that could see Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reclaim his former post. Salvini was cleared of accusations that he unlawfully detained over 100 migrants at sea in 2019.

The decision comes after an Italian court acquitted Salvini of the charges he faced for implementing stringent immigration controls during his tenure as interior minister. Salvini, leader of the League party, is currently serving as transport minister under Meloni's government.

At a press conference in Finland following an EU summit on security, Meloni expressed satisfaction with Piantedosi's performance and emphasized the strong collaboration within her government. She acknowledged the potential implications of the court's verdict but underscored her administration's commitment to maintaining its current leadership configuration.

