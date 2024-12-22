Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit Elevates India-Kuwait Relations to Strategic Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a landmark two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first by an Indian leader in 43 years. During the visit, India and Kuwait elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, focusing on sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure, and celebrating growing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:50 IST
Modi's Historic Visit Elevates India-Kuwait Relations to Strategic Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, achieving a new milestone by elevating diplomatic relationships to a strategic partnership. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to the Gulf nation in 43 years, showcasing the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During his landmark visit, Modi engaged in extensive dialogues with Kuwait's top leaders, including discussions with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Key areas of focus included information technology, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. Both nations are optimistic that the newly minted strategic partnership will flourish in the future.

The Gulf nation honored Modi with 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' for his role in enhancing the relations between the two countries. The Indian community in Kuwait, the largest expat community, showed immense support, reflecting the deep-rooted ties. In a striking economic note, India and Kuwait's trade reached $10.47 billion, further solidifying their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024