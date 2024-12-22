Modi's Historic Visit Elevates India-Kuwait Relations to Strategic Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, achieving a new milestone by elevating diplomatic relationships to a strategic partnership. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to the Gulf nation in 43 years, showcasing the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During his landmark visit, Modi engaged in extensive dialogues with Kuwait's top leaders, including discussions with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Key areas of focus included information technology, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. Both nations are optimistic that the newly minted strategic partnership will flourish in the future.

The Gulf nation honored Modi with 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' for his role in enhancing the relations between the two countries. The Indian community in Kuwait, the largest expat community, showed immense support, reflecting the deep-rooted ties. In a striking economic note, India and Kuwait's trade reached $10.47 billion, further solidifying their partnership.

