Trump's Panama Canal Controversy: Reigniting Control Debates

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred diplomatic waters by suggesting a reassertion of U.S. control over the Panama Canal, citing concerns about Panama's toll rates and potential Chinese influence. He voiced his stance on Truth Social, igniting debates on U.S. foreign policy directions.

In a rare stance, he implied a willingness to pressure a sovereign nation for territorial control, underscoring a possible shift in U.S. diplomatic tactics. Trump's rhetoric reflects his historical inclination toward strong-arm strategies when engaging with global counterparts.

Trump's post also reminisced about the history of the canal, built and once administrated by the United States, before its governance was transferred to Panama in 1999. The canal remains pivotal for international trade, particularly in bridging U.S. imports and exports across the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

