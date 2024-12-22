Congress Plans Nationwide Protests: Ambedkar March Set for December 24

The Congress party has announced a nationwide protest march, the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March, to be held on December 24. The move is a response to recent remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, addressing the media, stated that the party would submit a petition demanding Shah's resignation to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors. The Congress accuses Shah and the BJP of disrespect and a lack of remorse over their comments on Ambedkar.

The protest marks the beginning of a month-long campaign featuring rallies and village meetings. Additionally, the Congress announced a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 100th anniversary as party president. The party also plans legal actions to ensure electoral fairness, criticizing the BJP's influence over the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)