Friendly Fire Incident over Red Sea: US Navy Pilots Shot Down Amid Tensions

Two US Navy pilots were shot down Sunday above the Red Sea in a friendly fire incident, marking a severe event amidst US operations targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Both pilots were recovered with minor injuries after ejecting. The incident emphasizes the risks in the Red Sea corridor, with continued Houthi attacks despite military patrols.

US Central Command reported that the F/A-18 Super Hornet was mistakenly hit by the USS Harry S. Truman's strike group. The situation remains tense as the US intensifies its airstrikes amid rebel threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)