Friendly Fire Incident over Red Sea: US Navy Pilots Shot Down Amid Tensions
Two US Navy pilots were shot down in a friendly fire incident over the Red Sea, highlighting the increasing dangers in the region amidst US military operations against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The recovery of the pilots underscores tense conditions caused by ongoing attacks from Iranian-backed rebel forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Two US Navy pilots were shot down Sunday above the Red Sea in a friendly fire incident, marking a severe event amidst US operations targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Both pilots were recovered with minor injuries after ejecting. The incident emphasizes the risks in the Red Sea corridor, with continued Houthi attacks despite military patrols.
US Central Command reported that the F/A-18 Super Hornet was mistakenly hit by the USS Harry S. Truman's strike group. The situation remains tense as the US intensifies its airstrikes amid rebel threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CENTCOM's Strategic Airstrikes in Syria
Israel Launches Strategic Airstrikes in Syrian Capital Amid Government Overthrow
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Key Syrian Sites
Israel Intensifies Airstrikes to Counter Syrian Weapon Threats
Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria Amid Regional Tensions