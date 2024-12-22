Left Menu

Friendly Fire Incident over Red Sea: US Navy Pilots Shot Down Amid Tensions

Two US Navy pilots were shot down in a friendly fire incident over the Red Sea, highlighting the increasing dangers in the region amidst US military operations against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The recovery of the pilots underscores tense conditions caused by ongoing attacks from Iranian-backed rebel forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:21 IST
Friendly Fire Incident over Red Sea: US Navy Pilots Shot Down Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Two US Navy pilots were shot down Sunday above the Red Sea in a friendly fire incident, marking a severe event amidst US operations targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Both pilots were recovered with minor injuries after ejecting. The incident emphasizes the risks in the Red Sea corridor, with continued Houthi attacks despite military patrols.

US Central Command reported that the F/A-18 Super Hornet was mistakenly hit by the USS Harry S. Truman's strike group. The situation remains tense as the US intensifies its airstrikes amid rebel threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024