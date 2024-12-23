Left Menu

Katie Miller Joins Trump's Government Efficiency Team

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Katie Miller, a former member of his administration, to an advisory board focused on reducing government spending and regulations. The board, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to cut waste and restructure federal agencies significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 05:19 IST
Katie Miller Joins Trump's Government Efficiency Team
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Katie Miller to an advisory board devoted to government efficiency. Miller, who previously served in Trump's administration, is among the first selections for the board, which will be led by the billionaire figures Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump revealed the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, praising Miller for her longstanding support and professional expertise. The board, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aims to eliminate excessive regulations and significantly reduce federal spending and workforce.

Musk and Ramaswamy have articulated plans to overhaul the federal regulatory framework but have yet to disclose the complete list of board members. Miller's previous roles included deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024