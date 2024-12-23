Katie Miller Joins Trump's Government Efficiency Team

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Katie Miller to an advisory board devoted to government efficiency. Miller, who previously served in Trump's administration, is among the first selections for the board, which will be led by the billionaire figures Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump revealed the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, praising Miller for her longstanding support and professional expertise. The board, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aims to eliminate excessive regulations and significantly reduce federal spending and workforce.

Musk and Ramaswamy have articulated plans to overhaul the federal regulatory framework but have yet to disclose the complete list of board members. Miller's previous roles included deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence.

